Hungary GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "On the face of it, our pace today looked quite good - our long runs were quite competitive, and I think we did a solid job as a team, but the car is still quite difficult to drive. We have recently struggled to qualify in dry conditions so I am optimistic that tomorrow's expected heavy rain will provide us with an opportunity. I love driving this circuit and I really hope that the weather does not stop us putting on a show for the fans tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "It is positive that we are still bringing updates to the car - we will look at the data tonight to see what impact they are having. Today was a good day - in the dry, we look to be right in the mix in the midfield. But it is very close there, with only a couple of tenths separating much of the pack. The forecast for the rest of the weekend is uncertain so it is difficult to predict where anyone will be in qualifying tomorrow or in Sunday's race."