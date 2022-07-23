French GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "On the one hand, I am pleased because I got the maximum out of the car today. On the other hand, we are not yet where we want to be. We are still lacking grip, but it is what it is. I think the small improvements we made this weekend have played their part. It is going to be a difficult afternoon tomorrow, but I am positive that we will be able to manage the tyres in the race. I think they will be the biggest issue for everyone - including ourselves - but I think we can look after them. It would be nice to bring some points home on Sunday."

Lance Stroll: "It was a shame to hit traffic in the final sector on my last run. That definitely cost me a spot in Q2 today. My out-lap was also slightly compromised, so there was more on the table in the first sector too. Still, our long-run pace looked promising on Friday and it is possible to overtake here, so there are still opportunities we can take tomorrow. We will have a look at things overnight to see what we can do in the race."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "In Q1, Lance encountered traffic in sector three and was unfortunately therefore unable to get a clear lap. Despite losing most of his FP3, Sebastian got through into Q2 but we did not have enough pace to progress to Q3. Since [Carlos] Sainz and [Kevin] Magnussen will both start from the back of the grid, owing to having both used up their fourth power units, Sebastian will start tomorrow's race from 12th and Lance from 15th. We had good long-run performance yesterday so our target is to score points tomorrow."