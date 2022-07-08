Austrian GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "It is always a challenge here with the track limits. But despite that, we did not quite have the pace to make it through into Q2 today. Obviously, we are going to try and recover some places in the Sprint tomorrow, and our pace is looking okay after Free Practice earlier, so there is still plenty to play for this weekend."

Sebastian Vettel: "It was a shame to get my lap-time deleted for crossing track limits. I had actually lost a little time at Turn One anyway - so it was effectively a double penalty. Still, we did not have the pace today to get through into the next part of qualifying - but there are plenty of opportunities in tomorrow's Sprint Race and we will hopefully start in a better position for Sunday's Grand Prix."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "We pushed hard in qualifying today, but there was no more time to find in the car. Nevertheless, it is still only Friday - we have the Sprint tomorrow and we have proved recently that we can race strongly. There is still plenty to play for, and both Lance and Sebastian will be pushing hard to maximise every opportunity ahead of Sunday."

