British GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "A Saturday performance like this makes Sunday really difficult. But all we can do is turn the page and see what we can do tomorrow. We did not have the pace today and we know we can do better. We need to learn our lessons, understand where we are losing out, and improve for next time."

Lance Stroll: "At the end of the session, we tried a new set of Intermediate tyres, but I had a terrible out-lap getting caught in traffic and it was really difficult to generate enough temperature at that point. With only one push-lap at the end of the session, my tyres were not warm enough to be able to put in a respectable qualifying time. I am disappointed to be starting at the back of the grid, but hopefully the weather will improve and we will have a more successful race."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Today we did not do a good enough job. The rain made things tricky, but that was the same for everyone. To qualify 18th and 20th for our home Grand Prix is a big disappointment, especially as the team had worked so hard to ready our aero upgrades in the short time available. Tomorrow it will be difficult to score points, obviously, but we will do our very best."