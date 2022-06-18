Site logo

Canada GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

18/06/2022

Sebastian Vettel: "This is a tricky circuit to get right, especially after a couple of years away - I lost the car a couple of times on the approach to Turn One - but, overall, the car was pretty well behaved. Still, I think we need to be realistic about qualifying tomorrow; we're improving all the time but we still have some work to do. I think Saturday could be tricky - the conditions have been unpredictable all weekend and it looks likely to be another wet-dry day. But I'm looking forward to whatever the weather throws at us."

Lance Stroll: "It is great to return to Montreal - my home race - because we have not been here for a few years. The energy from the Canadian fans is always very special and the grandstands were full today, which is great to see. I am pleased with the work we did, even though my final run in FP2 was impacted by traffic, which held us back a bit. Overall, though, we took some useful steps forward with the set-up and I think we have done some of our homework for the rest of the weekend. We just need to wait and see what happens with the weather now."

