Monaco GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "Finishing Q3 in P9 is a good result. It is always important to qualify well in Monaco, so hopefully we can race well from there and make the most of any opportunities to move up the order. The weather is the big question mark, though. If it is wet, it can be a real lottery around this track, but it can also make for a fun and entertaining race. I would be surprised if it was a completely wet race, so we might need to be ready for mixed conditions. Whatever happens, we will target good points tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "First of all, I want to say thank you and well done to everyone in the garage for repairing my car after practice. It was a big push to get everything fixed in time for qualifying. Unfortunately, qualifying was frustrating: I went off the track at Turn 13 after taking too much of the kerb and my lap was over. It is a shame because I was four tenths up on my best time up to that point. The car has potential, so it is disappointing to qualify 18th."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Mixed feelings for us today: Lance was on a good lap in Q1 when he went slightly off-line on the entry to the Swimming Pool and thereby lost the opportunity to progress through to Q2. As a result he will line up in P18 for tomorrow's race. Sebastian did a great job to get through to Q3 and he had posted the ninth-fastest Q3 time when the session was stopped owing to the accidents that were blocking the track. Our target for tomorrow is to score solid points."

