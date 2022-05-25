Monaco GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Lance: "Monaco is the race we all wait for every year, it's such a unique challenge and the purest street circuit of them all. These cars are so much more of a handful in the more tricky, tighter corners, so qualifying will be an even greater test of driver and machine. Considering how hard it is to pass in Monaco, it's also a challenge that will define the weekend."

Sebastian: "Every driver has special memories of Monaco and wants to create more, and we all know that some of the most famous moments in Formula One history happened here. I think this will be a physical Grand Prix where drivers will hustle the cars that bit more than they have in the past, so there will be an element of endurance too."

Insight

Track position: Crucial in Monaco because slower cars can easily keep faster machines behind. Teams will be looking to secure a strong qualifying result, with further gains likely to be made via the undercut. With an average of two overtakes per race since 2018, on-track passing is rarely the way forward.

Tyres: The softest Pirelli range (C3, C4 and C5) will be used in Monaco and there's only a 20-second time loss in the pits - but don't expect multiple stops. Drivers will likely pit early to make up track position and then manage the compounds until the end.

Time limit: F1 rarely worries about the two-hour time limit, but it can be a factor in Monaco. Race distance is a mere 260km, but recoveries under Safety Cars are often lengthy and challenging. Historically, 80% of Monaco GPs have featured a Safety Car, with 20% of dry races featuring the Virtual Safety Car since it was first introduced.