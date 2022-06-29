British GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "After the outliers of Monaco, Baku and Canada, I am looking forward to seeing how the AMR22 will perform around Silverstone. We've been finding performance at each race as we learn more and more about the car and we are really making progress. The midfield is incredibly tight right now, so it would be great if we could take another step forward this weekend. The British Grand Prix is a huge event for the whole team and I am really looking forward to driving in front of the fantastic Silverstone crowds."

Sebastian Vettel: "I have enjoyed many race weekends at Silverstone, and I am always struck by the enthusiasm and appreciation that the British crowd shows to the teams and drivers. It is such a fantastic event. The mix of corners should give us a better understanding of some of the key performance characteristics of these 2022 cars and should also help us to further improve and refine our understanding of the AMR22. The Silverstone weekend is always pretty intense, but I hope we can have some fun and score some solid points in front of our home crowd."

Insight and Speed

• Tyres: Despite Pirelli bringing compounds two steps harder than the previous three events, the high degradation expected means that long stints on the Hard compound are likely. Recent races have often been completed using a one- or two-stop strategy.

• Overtaking: Cars of similar pace tend to end up in DRS trains around Silverstone, with 63% of overtakes assisted by the device. High-speed corner entries and windy conditions further add to the difficulty of passing - although particular attention will be paid to whether ground-effect can improve the situation this year.

• Safety Cars: Silverstone has a high rate of Safety Car deployment, with each British GP featuring at least one since 2014. The timing of these could play a crucial role in the strategy of the race - especially with such a relatively long lap. Virtual Safety Cars are rare, however: just one has been used since its introduction in 2015.