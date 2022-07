British GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "It is nice to score points on my birthday and in the team's home race, especially when you consider where we started [in 18th]. Overall, I think it was a decent race and a good recovery. The first start before the red flag was very chaotic. I made a really good getaway and it launched me into a gap nearly alongside Alex [Albon]. Then I got squeezed and everything backed up as a reaction to the accident ahead. I braked but could not avoid making contact with Alex. The most important thing is that everybody involved is fine."

Lance Stroll: "I thought we had a reasonably positive race. The cars showed much better pace than yesterday, so it is a shame I was not able to score some points. We are still learning and understanding the upgrades but, based on the race today, I see potential for the races to come. I am glad Zhou [Guanyu] and Alex are okay after the crash at the start."

Mike Krack - Team Principal: "The most important thing today is that Zhou and Alex are alright after the accident at the start, which once again demonstrated how safe the FIA has made our sport. If you had told me after qualifying yesterday that we would score two points today, we would have been pleased to hear it. However, we did not manage Sebastian's and Lance's races perfectly and we need to analyse that in detail. Next up is Austria, a circuit whose characteristics should suit our car better than Silverstone, and where we have to do a better job overall."

Check out our Sunday gallery from Silverstone here.