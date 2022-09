Dutch GP: Qualifying team notes - Alfa Romeo

Lance Stroll: "It is a shame that we had the hydraulic issue in Q3 because we had the pace for a top-eight result today - and that would have been great given our recent difficulties in qualifying. The car was really fun to drive today - the team have done a fantastic job with the set-up and balance - so it is great to see everyone being rewarded for their efforts. This starting position should give us a good chance to score some decent points in the Grand Prix tomorrow."

Sebastian Vettel: "On my final Q1 lap I picked up some sand on my left-side wheels on the entry to Turn 13. At that point, you are really focused on the apex kerb on the right - I was not trying anything fancy - and I just drifted off-line and lost the car. I guess you could say that I got caught out by the ‘zand' in Zandvoort. My pace up until that point had looked very good - that last lap was easily good enough for Q2 - and I think we could probably have got to Q3, too. It is a shame, and it makes things harder for tomorrow because we will basically start last. We will see if we can find a smart strategy solution - but it is probably going to be a long afternoon."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "Sebastian was on a quick lap in Q1 when he arrived at Turn 13 to find the racing line coated with dust kicked up by the car that had run wide just ahead of him. As a result, he too ran wide and lost the lap. That is racing, but it is frustrating all the same. Lance was also really ‘on it' in Q1 - a strong P7 - and again in Q2 despite locking up at Turn One at the start of his second fast lap - a fine P8 - then in Q3 we suffered a lack of hydraulic pressure which prevented him from being able to go out again. All in all, it was a frustrating session but both our drivers showed very good pace and will therefore approach tomorrow's race with controlled ambition."