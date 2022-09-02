Site logo

Dutch GP: Practice team notes - Aston Martin

02/09/2022

Lance Stroll: "We had a strong day today around a track I really like. This place is quite different to Spa - which is much faster - and we were strong there as well during Friday practice. It is a case of having to wait and see whether we can carry this momentum into qualifying tomorrow. If we can maintain our strong progress, then we should be in a good position to fight for points in the race."

Sebastian Vettel: "It was a bit of a tricky day for us today. FP1 was pretty busy, and there was plenty of traffic, but I never really felt on top of the car in either session. Looking at the times, I think our long-run pace looks pretty good, but we still need to focus on our single-lap pace. I am not really happy with today's result - I think there is more pace in the car that we can find - but hopefully we can take a step forward overnight and hit the ground running in FP3."

