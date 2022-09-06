De Vries to replace Vettel in FP1 at Monza

Aston Martin has announced that Nyck de Vries will drive Sebastian Vettel's AMR22 during first practice for this week's Italian Grand Prix.

He will drive alongside Lance Stroll, replacing Sebastian Vettel, and has already undertaken extensive simulator work at AMF1's Silverstone headquarters in preparation for the session.

The Monza outing will be the 27-year-old Dutchman's third FP1 outing of the 2022 season: in Spain he stood in for Alex Albon at Williams, and he substituted for Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in France.

"I am really looking forward to driving for AMF1," said de Vries, "particularly at such a legendary circuit as Monza. It will be my third FP1 session of the season, and in the third different Formula One chassis, and these opportunities have given me a fantastic insight into how Formula One cars and teams function and operate. I hope I can bring a fresh perspective to the AMF1 team and can undertake a run-programme that proves beneficial to us both."

"We are delighted to welcome Nyck to our team," added AMF1 Team Principal, Mike Krack, "and we look forward to working with him at Monza.

"I have watched Nyck's career with great interest - he drove brilliantly to win the Formula 2 title in 2019 and underlined his class by winning the Formula E World Championship in 2020/2021, so we are looking forward to gaining his perspectives and insights about our car.

"His achievements show that he clearly deserves a shot at Formula One - and, hopefully, this opportunity to get behind the wheel of the AMR22 will allow him to showcase his abilities to the wider world."

De Vries' participation at Monza has been arranged in agreement with Mercedes-AMG F1 and goes towards fulfilling the 2022 regulation that requires all teams to complete two Free Practice sessions using drivers who have competed in no more than two Grands Prix. AMF1 has yet to confirm who will undertake driving duties in the one slot remaining to be filled this year.