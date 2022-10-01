Singapore GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Lance Stroll: "The switch to slicks in Q2 was a gamble today, but it looked like it was going to be the right call. However, I locked up into Turn 16, where it was still wet, after being a second up on my previous best. I still think it was the right thing to do. It is always challenging in these conditions, where you are having to judge how much grip will be at the corner before you arrive there, especially with parts of the circuit having a different surface to other sections. We have good pace to be able to challenge for points tomorrow and I am confident that we will be in the mix for the top 10."

Sebastian Vettel: "I think with hindsight it is easy to say that we made the switch to dry tyres too early, but it was a very close call. We discussed it and made the decision together and maybe I should have trusted my instincts a bit more. When I was on the soft tyres in the final moments of Q2, I had to really attack on the dry parts of the lap. I had a lock-up early on in the lap, but I think the final sector of the lap was still too wet anyway. For tomorrow, it would be helpful to have some more rain to mix things up again, but I think we have quite good race pace so we will try our best to challenge for points-paying positions."

Mike Krack, Team Principal: "After torrential rain earlier this afternoon, the track surface was still damp in places when qualifying kicked off at 9.00pm. On Intermediates, we were 11th and 13th in Q1, then, at the end of Q2, having discussed the matter with our drivers, we fitted Soft [ie, dry] tyres to both cars. Unfortunately, Sebastian went straight on at Turn Seven on his fast lap, thereby qualifying 14th, and Lance narrowly failed to get through to Q3, ending up 12th. Tomorrow we will be looking to fight for points."