Japanese GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "Suzuka is a fantastic circuit - my favourite on the whole calendar, in fact. I have so many special memories of this place - the track is just a special place, and the fans are absolutely amazing as well. Overall, the atmosphere just feels magical. This place is a huge challenge, and it is so satisfying when the perfect lap comes together. It is tough to predict exactly how we will perform this weekend, but we delivered some good points at Spa which is also a lower-downforce circuit."

Lance Stroll: "I am really excited to return to Suzuka - a true drivers' circuit and a challenge I absolutely relish. It is simply one of the best circuits in the world. The first sector in particular is among the most thrilling sequences on the whole calendar. Traditionally, this has not been the easiest circuit for overtaking, but the changes to the cars for this year should hopefully improve that prospect this year."

Strategy: Pirelli is bringing the hardest compounds for this race, which marks the final time this season that the C1 compound will be used. Traditionally, this event can be a one- or a two-stop race. And the opportunity for overtaking may influence strategy here; track position is important but maintaining tyre life is also key.

Race disruptions: Despite the demands of the circuit on the drivers and the cars, Safety Cars and VSCs are infrequent. Retirements are also quite rare - notably, every driver finished the race in 2016. However, somewhat unpredictable weather can drastically influence the race - or even the entire weekend.

Overtaking: Surprisingly, this layout tends to feature a lot of overtakes. There is just one DRS zone - on the run down to Turn One - this is the main overtaking spot, despite a very fast entry. Passes can be made under braking at Turns 11 or 16, while Turn 13 is also a popular place to make a move.

Unlocking the Lap

Revered by all drivers and one of the most spectacular places to watch a Formula One car on the limit, the opening snake through the Esses is as challenging as it is rewarding. The corners flow into each other, so learning and perfecting these entries and exits is critical to a quick time through the first sector.

There is little rest after the Esses; the Degner section of the circuit - two very tricky right-handers - follows immediately. The first turn is fast but has a very tight exit and it is easy to run wide. The second corner arrives almost straight away - it is slightly banked, but running wide is also commonplace and can ruin a quick-lap.

The left-handed double-apex Spoon Curve precedes the longest flat-out section on the circuit and is crucial to lap-time. The first part is very fast but drivers need to resist the urge to push too soon and run out of road before the second apex. The bend leads onto a long blast up to 130R and is easy to misjudge, being slightly off-camber.