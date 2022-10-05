Japanese GP: Preview - Haas

The next stop on the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship takes Haas F1 Team back to the Suzuka International Racing Course for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Japanese Grand Prix is one of the most popular venues on the Formula 1 calendar owing to the challenge posed by the rollercoaster 5.8 km circuit, located in the Mie Prefecture on Honshu's eastern coast. Japan first joined Formula 1's circus in 1976, at Fuji Speedway, but it was not until 1987 that the figure-of-eight Suzuka circuit welcomed the championship.

Suzuka's place towards the end of the season meant it was the scene of several iconic title-deciding moments in Formula 1 history. The likes of Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Mika Häkkinen and Sebastian Vettel have all been crowned World Champion at Suzuka.

Suzuka is revered throughout the world as one of motorsport's finest permanent circuits, with drivers barely having time to breathe through the lap, as they walk a tightrope while pushing their machines to the limit. The first sector is dominated by the Esses, a sequence of narrow sweeping medium- and high-speed corners that rise and plummet, while corners such as Spoon and 130R require total commitment.

The peril is enhanced by the proximity of the grass, gravel traps and barriers, meaning mistakes are regularly punished. Suzuka is also the only circuit on the calendar to feature a flyover, with drivers passing underneath the entry to 130R as they negotiate the exit of Degner 2.

Kevin Magnussen has participated in five Japanese grands prix, including its most recent running in 2019 with Haas F1 Team, while this year's event will be Mick Schumacher's first experience of the figure-of-eight venue.

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix ultimately proved to be the highlight of the weekend for the team - with Kevin back in Q3 taking P9 and Mick claiming P13 on his Singapore debut. With the challenging conditions we saw throughout the session - just how well executed was the team's operation on the Saturday, what stood out for you in particular?

Guenther Steiner - Team Principal: "The entire race weekend, I think it was one of the best, or the best, executed weekends this year. Starting on Friday, we didn't have any issues because we knew we had to stay out there to get laps for the drivers so they could learn the track. On Saturday with the changing conditions, we couldn't have done anything different or better. It was the same on the choices of tire and the strategy on Sunday. Going back, we would do the same, the only thing we would change would be to get Mick in a lap later as we know now that there would've been a safety car but of course we didn't know that then. It was very good and it gives us confidence that we can handle difficult weather situations."

Sunday's race turned out to be fruitless with Magnussen taking an early black and orange flag, and subsequent mandatory pit stop. How do you respond to such incidents, both live in-race, and then later in review of the race. How does the team reset after an event like Sunday's?

GS: "When something like this happens in the race, it's very frustrating and obviously I get very upset about it because first of all, we put ourselves in this position and then we got help from the FIA to be put into an even worse position, having to come in to change a part which is not a safety issue. If I didn't feel emotional about it, I shouldn't be sitting here in my opinion. I care, I care about the team and there were two instances which went against us. One inflicted by ourselves and one inflicted by somebody outside which was completely unjust. On how we recover, we just have to rethink about what we can do better next time. I think we shouldn't have put ourselves in that position, but time heals all wounds and we'll be ready for Japan."

The battle for seventh in the Constructors' Championship has become a clear three-way fight between the team and Aston Martin and AlphaTauri - just three points the overall difference heading to Japan this week. What do the final five races of the season offer the team in terms of likely performance and competitiveness to keep fighting for that position?

GS: "I think if we can do a good job, all of us do a good job, we can still fight for seventh. We were in a position to score points in Singapore, we just messed it up. We need to look at ourselves and at what happened, and then get better from there. I think in the races coming up, our car is not worse than the others we are competing with."

Finally, we return to Japan and the legendary Suzuka Circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend. Japan has a long Formula 1 history and the enthusiasm of the fans is world renowned. Can you share your memories of racing there over the past seasons with Haas F1 Team?

GS: "For me, it's one of my favorite circuits as it's a cool race track and the fans are so passionate about it. I think our car should be good at this track, we just have to execute. I think it's very good that we get back to Japan, I really like it."

Round 18 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship brings the return of Japanese Grand Prix after a two-year absence due to COVID. What memories does Suzuka hold for you?

Kevin Magnussen: "I have memories of watching Formula 1 and it was one of those tracks where, as a kid, it made me want to try it that much more. It has a lot of history - obviously with Senna and Prost, and Honda of course - but for me we've scored a few points, and I'm hoping to score more on our return."

This double-header has all weather conditions forecast, with Suzuka being known for its risk of typhoons and heavy showers. How do you take that into account when going through race preparation during practice sessions?

KM: "It's one of those races where you're always looking at the weather forecast and a few times we've had typhoons, it's always crazy weather. All round it's quite a crazy race!"

With the Esses, the two Degners and 130R, car set-up needs to be compromised to reduce understeer and keep top speed later in the lap. How do you expect the VF-22 to fare?

KM: "I think it should be alright, it could be good for us. It's not a low downforce track so we should be able to run the optimal package for the track. With these cars, Japan is going to be easier to overtake on because it always used to be following."

It's a race where the fans are the one of the biggest talking points of the weekend, having arguably some of the most passionate in the sport. What support have you been given in the past and how special is it to receive such warmth and generosity?

KM: "Japan is a crazy race in many ways, but particularly because of the fans. They're at the hotel when driving to the track, they're so into it and always so great - it's a pleasure going there."

Round 18 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship brings the return of Japanese Grand Prix after a two-year absence due to COVID. Not having raced there yourself yet, what sporting memories does Suzuka hold for you?

Mick Schumacher: "It definitely holds memories of going to Japan with my family between 2010 and 2011. It was a great time, I love the food there and overall I've just had a great time. I'm excited to go there and get the feeling of the race track myself."

This double-header has all weather conditions forecast, with Suzuka being known for its risk of typhoons and heavy showers. How do you take that into account when going through race preparation during practice sessions?

MS: "Well, it's great because our car normally works well in wet conditions, so I'm really excited about the race itself."

With the Esses, the two Degners and 130R, car set-up needs to be compromised to reduce understeer and keep top speed later in the lap. How do you expect the VF-22 to fare?

MS: "I think it's a track that should be positive for us. Obviously we know some teams have brought upgrades but I'm still confident about our car so it's just a matter of putting everything in the right place at the right time."

It's a race where the fans are the one of the biggest talking points of the weekend, having arguably some of the most passionate in the sport. What support have you been given in the past and how special is it to receive such warmth and generosity?

MS: "It will be my first time driving there so everything is a first, but I'm really looking forward about meeting everyone. The fans were such a great support to my father for all these years and I'm sure they still are, so I'm excited to see all the red flags with my dad's name on."

You've been with Haas F1 Team since its very first race in 2016, but when did you start to pursue a career in Formula 1?

Ayao Komatsu - Director of Engineering: "I'm originally from Tokyo and came to England in 1994, so almost 30 years ago, all because I wanted to work in Formula 1. After I finished university and did some British Formula 3, I got a job at BAR Honda Formula 1 Team in 2003, working on Vehicle Dynamics. I then went to Renault and was there for 10 years, initially working on the tires and then went on to become a Performance Engineer, then a Race Engineer. I was the Race Engineer for Romain Grosjean at the time and eventually became Chief Race Engineer. When Haas F1 Team was setting up, I got the opportunity to join and was excited about establishing a new team and I've been here ever since."

What are your own memories from the Japanese Grand Prix, both as a fan and as someone who's worked in the paddock for so long?

AK: "I haven't gone as a fan before as my family didn't really have anything to do with motorsport. I started watching it in the late eighties because of McLaren Honda and then Senna versus Prost. My first Japanese Grand Prix was in 2008, but in Fuji, and I was with Renault at the time - Fernando won so it was amazing - my first home race and our driver won. From 2009 we've gone back to Suzuka so I've been going for nearly 12 years. My most memorable race was in 2013 when Romain was leading the race for so many laps against a faster Red Bull. We finished on the podium in third, so that was a very good race."

We know it's special for drivers to be able to race in front of their own fans, but for someone working behind the scenes, can you share what it's like to be working on home turf?

AK: "It's always special having a home race. Especially because when I started watching in the late eighties, Suzuka was always the title decider. The iconic McLaren Honda versus Ferrari or Prost and Senna as teammates one year. To be able to go back there for the first time as a Formula 1 engineer was so special. One thing about Suzuka is the atmosphere. We go to so many races these days, but the Japanese Grand Prix fans are always so amazing. You can see they're enthusiastic and they know everything about the sport, so I'm excited to be going back to see them for the first time in three years."

The Japanese Grand Prix is known for its passionate fans that never disappoint to welcome drivers and personnel over the weekend and show their support in unique ways. How do you compare the fan experience to other races?

AK: "The first time I went to Suzuka, I saw my name on a banner in a grandstand and thought wow, I'm just an engineer. What's amazing is that even on Thursday, there are so many people in the grandstands watching us do our track walk and build the cars. It's also special with the amount of children who come to the track, prepared with a few words in English and gifts for each team. I haven't seen that at any other race before so it's nice that we manage to give something back to those children."