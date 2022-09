Singapore GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: In sharp contrast to Monza, the Marina Bay circuit in Singapore is a slow, twisty track with 23 corners for the drivers to negotiate. It has been a few years since we last raced in Singapore and although the layout will be largely unchanged, the track surface is likely to be quite different and is likely to evolve rapidly during the weekend. Whilst the late timing of the sessions helps to reduce the rain risk, it adds to the varying conditions as the track changes from the afternoon to the evening. All of this adds to the challenge of preparing for the Singapore Grand Prix and helps make it a unique and special event.

As a team we have enjoyed the end to the European season, with the FW44 performing well in Spa and Monza, and Nyck de Vries proving to be a very capable late replacement for Alex. As we now refocus on Singapore, we expect a more challenging weekend, but we also know that a street circuit like Singapore can present opportunity to do well and we will be looking to maximise these chances.

Pirelli are providing their softest compounds for this event, which is a combination we last used in Canada. The layout of the circuit means that traction is the biggest demand placed on the tyres and how well each compound deals with this will depend heavily on the track conditions on the day. We will need to assess all three compounds on Friday before deciding on the likely race strategy.

Alex Albon: Firstly, I'd just like to thank everyone for all their messages and support over the Italian Grand Prix weekend. My preparation for Singapore has been a little different than normal but I'm feeling good and I've done everything possible to get ready for one of the most physical races on the calendar. I am not underestimating how big of a challenge this is going to be, but I am looking forward to hitting the track on Friday and getting back driving. It's a great street circuit and the closest race to home for me in Thailand, so I'm really excited to be here and to see the fans that have turned out.

Nicholas Latifi: Singapore has been one of the Grands Prix on the calendar I've been most looking forward to. It's one of the only two I haven't raced at including Japan. It's my first-time visiting Singapore and I've heard so many great things about this race. The track itself is a night street race which I'm a fan of. It's a physically demanding circuit with the heat and very technical with so many corners. I'm excited to see what the weekend brings as it could be quite wet which could make it interesting and present something we can take advantage of.