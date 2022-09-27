Site logo

Who Goes Where 2023

27/09/2022

Confirmation that Guanyu Zhou remains at Alfa Romeo leaves just three vacancies on the 2023 F1 grid.

However, with Nyck de Vries widely tipped to be named as Alex Albon's partner at Williams following his sensational debut at Monza, there are essentially just two vacancies... at Alpine and Haas.

Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher's names have been linked with both teams, but Pierre Gasly, who has a contract with AlphaTauri but is known to be eyeing a switch to Alpine, and could yet kick-off a late game of musical chairs.

However, other names are being bandied about at present, including stalwarts like Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi, while, should someone else snap up de Vries, Logan Sargent could join Williams... and then there's Jack Doohan.

While the 2022 championships appear to be decided, the 2023 entry list remains far from settled.

Driver Nat Team Comment
Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Confirmed
Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Confirmed
Leclerc MON Ferrari Confirmed
Sainz ESP Ferrari Confirmed
Hamilton GBR Mercedes Confirmed
Russell GBR Mercedes Confirmed
Ocon FRA Alpine-Renault Confirmed
??? ??? Alpine-Renault Gasly?
Norris GBR McLaren-Mercedes Confirmed
Piastri AUS McLaren-Mercedes Confirmed
Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Confirmed
Zhou CHI Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari Confirmed
Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari Confirmed
??? ??? Haas-Ferrari Ricciardo?
Gasly FRA AlphaTauri-Red Bull Has Contract
Tsunoda JAP AlphaTauri-Red Bull Confirmed
Alonso ESP Aston Martin-Mercedes Confirmed
Stroll CAN Aston Martin-Mercedes Dad Owns Team
Albon GBR Williams-Mercedes Confirmed
De Vries NED Williams-Mercedes Strongly Rumoured

