Who Goes Where 2023

Confirmation that Guanyu Zhou remains at Alfa Romeo leaves just three vacancies on the 2023 F1 grid.

However, with Nyck de Vries widely tipped to be named as Alex Albon's partner at Williams following his sensational debut at Monza, there are essentially just two vacancies... at Alpine and Haas.

Daniel Ricciardo and Mick Schumacher's names have been linked with both teams, but Pierre Gasly, who has a contract with AlphaTauri but is known to be eyeing a switch to Alpine, and could yet kick-off a late game of musical chairs.

However, other names are being bandied about at present, including stalwarts like Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi, while, should someone else snap up de Vries, Logan Sargent could join Williams... and then there's Jack Doohan.

While the 2022 championships appear to be decided, the 2023 entry list remains far from settled.