Schumacher lacks consistency, says Steiner

Though not fully closing the door on Mick Schumacher's hopes of remaining with Haas in 2023, team boss, Guenther Steiner says the German lacks consistency.

In his first full season in F1, the youngster was paired with Nikita Mazepin and consequently it was hard to get an idea of Schumacher's ability.

This season he has been partnered by the far more experienced Kevin Magnussen, and though throughout his career he has been a 'late starter', Schumacher hasn't shown any indication of there being much more to come.

Out-qualified by his teammate 12-4, Schumacher also trails Magnussen in terms of points... and then there have been the costly crashes.

Amidst talk of losing his seat with Haas and being dropped from Ferrari's young driver programme, Guenther Steiner was asked whether Schumacher might yet be retained by the American outfit.

"That hasn't been decided yet," he tells Speedweek.

"I'll be honest, we don't know if Mick will stay or not," he continues. "He has delivered very good races in Canada, Britain and Austria, but he lacks consistency, he would have to deliver strong performances more often.

"We are not in a hurry regarding the driver question and Mick still has chances to show what he can do."

A number of drivers have been linked with the second seat including Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg, while Antonio Giovinazzi's FP1 outing in Italy suggests another option.

With an ever dwindling number of seats available, it comes as no surprise that Steiner has been fielding calls from numerous hopefuls.

"That's my job," he says. "There is nothing concrete yet... in any case, we only want to take the smallest risk for the development of the team. You can take a big risk, which is great if it works out but bad if it doesn't.

"There is nobody on the market from those who are currently driving," he admits when asked if he was looking for an experienced partner for Magnussen, "except Daniel Ricciardo maybe.

"His form is not great at the moment and we don't know what he will do. Maybe he will take a year off.

"I'm talking to everybody, as I said."