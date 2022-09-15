Palou tests with McLaren at Barcelona

Spanish IndyCar driver, Alex Palou is in action at Barcelona this week having joined McLaren's testing programme.

The youngster is joined at the three-day test by Pato O'Ward, at the wheel of the 2021 MCL35M.

The test comes as McLaren confirmed that Felix Rosenqvist will join O’Ward and Alex Rossi in its three-car IndyCar line-up for 2023, while Palou remains with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Interestingly, Colton Herta, who is part of the Woking outfit's testing programme, and is being linked with AlphaTauri, is not taking part in the test.

While yesterday's outing marked Palou's F1 debut, O'Ward took part in last season's post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

With six races remaining, there is mounting speculation as to who McLaren will field for the two mandatory FP1 outings, and while it is almost certain that O'Ward will contest one of them, it remains to be seen if Palou or Herta will be given the opportunity.

Ferrari, on the other hand, has confirmed that Robert Shwartzman will drive the opening session at COTA next month.

Thus far, the Russian-Israeli, who was runner-up in the 2021 F2 championship, has only driven the Scuderia's older machinery, though he contested last season's post season test in Abu Dhabi with Haas.

Meanwhile, Alpine, which is due to carry out a private test at the Hungaroring later this month, is understood to be running four drivers, with Herta joining Jack Doohan, Nyck de Vries and Antonio Giovinazzi, all of whom, bar the American, are thought to be under serious consideration for a race seat with the French team next season.

