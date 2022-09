Tifosi weren't booing Verstappen, says Binotto

Ferrari boss, Mattia Binotto believes that the boos from the crowd seemingly aimed at Max Verstappen were actually aimed at the FIA following a disappointing end to Grand Prix.

As the world champion walked on to the podium, there was loud booing from the gathering crowd of fans that filled the track beneath.

"When it happens, of course, everyone speaks to me about it, with the booing and stuff," said Verstappen at the subsequent press conference. "But at the end of the day, I'm here to try and win the race, which I've done.

"Some people, of course, they can't appreciate that but that's of course because they're very passionate fans of a different team. And this is what it is. It's not going to spoil my day. I'm just enjoying the moment."

"Nobody likes booing and I think it shouldn't happen," added Charles Leclerc. "That's it."

However, Mattia Binotto believes the booing, which was heard long before the podium ceremony and began while the field followed the Safety Car, was aimed at officials for the let-down that was the final laps of the race.

"Booing a driver is never great, especially Max, the fastest driver on track and a deserving winner, it’s not good," said the Ferrari boss.

"The booing from our Tifosi was more towards the FIA and simply by booing the winner, it was trying to boo the FIA," he added. "The Tifosi out there believed the safety car could have ended and we could have had a couple of laps for the show today, for the battles on track."

Of course, they could have been booing Binotto and Ferrari for an unnecessary (early) pit stop that effectively robbed Leclerc of a famous victory.

