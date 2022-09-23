Latifi to leave Williams at season end

Williams has today confirmed that it will part company with Nicholas Latifi at the end of the season at the conclusion of his current contract.

Latifi made his F1 debut with Williams at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix and has so far made 55 Grand Prix starts, scoring 7 championship points, including his debut points scoring finish at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

However, this season, in particular has been a shocker for the Canadian, who had already been completely dominated by new teammate Alex Albon.

Things got worse in Italy however when Nyck de Vries was drafted in at short notice to replace the Anglo-Thai driver who had been struck down by appendicitis.

Qualifying 13th, three places ahead of Latifi, the Dutch youngster went on to finish ninth in the race, while the Canadian struggled to 15th, one lap down.

Over the course of the season, Latifi has been out-qualified 14-2 and is the only driver yet to score a point.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Williams Racing," said Latifi, "all the people back at the factory and those I work with trackside - for the last three years.

"My initial F1 debut was postponed due to the pandemic but we eventually got going in Austria and, although we have not achieved the results together we hoped we would, it's still been a fantastic journey. Getting those first points in Hungary last year was a moment I'll never forget, and I will move onto the next chapter of my career with special memories of my time with this dedicated team. I know none of us will stop putting in every effort until the end of the season."

"On behalf of the whole team, I would like to say an enormous thank you to Nicholas for his three years of hard work with Williams," added Jost Capito. "He is a great team player who has a great attitude towards his colleagues and work and is well liked and respected throughout the business.

"Our time together is now coming to an end, but I know he will put full effort in to maximise what we can do together for the remainder of this season. We wish him all the very best of luck for his future, both in and out of the cockpit."

Having confirmed Alex Albon will continue for next year and beyond, Williams says it will announce its full 2023 driver line-up in due course, though de Vries has to be favourite to claim the seat.