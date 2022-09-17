Albon hoping for Singapore return

Though he's hoping to be fit again in time for Singapore, Alex Albon admits it won't be easy as it is one of the toughest races on the calendar.

The youngster missed last weekend's Italian Grand Prix after being laid low by appendicitis, his cause not helped when he suffered respiratory failure following the operation.

However, taking to social media, the Williams driver, who admittedly looked a little off-colour, said he hoped to be fit for the next race, in Singapore, later this month.

"I feel pretty good. I feel OK," he said. "Obviously on Saturday I had a slight issue and the doctors did an amazing job.

"I'm very grateful that they got me in good health and out of the hospital by Tuesday," he continued. "I've been in Monaco since then, I've been starting to walk around and the goal is to be ready for Singapore, which is going to be tough.

"It's one of the toughest races that we go to, so it's not an easy one," he admitted, "but let's aim high and see what happens.

"Thanks for all the kind messages, I've been reading as many as I can, it means a lot. Hopefully see you in Singapore."

Albon raced in Singapore in 2019, the last time the event was held before the pandemic, finishing sixth in the Red Bull.

With the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix, the youngster has another week in which to recuperate, though Williams will no doubt have 'super-sub' Nyck de Vries on standby just in case, the Dutchman finishing ninth last weekend when standing in for Albon.