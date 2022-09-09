Italian GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It has been a fairly typical Monza Friday with the drivers getting themselves accustomed to low downforce and the new areas of tarmac. At the same time, we have been experimenting with rear wing options and tyre management. On the whole, we have been making reasonable progress throughout the day and whilst there is a lot to go through tonight, both drivers have a good baseline on which to build their performance tomorrow.

We know that there are several grid penalties to be applied after qualifying and we need to understand the implications of this to the rest of our weekend. Fortunately, the weather looks set fair for the next two days and so we can concentrate our efforts elsewhere and build on we learnt today.

Alex Albon: It wasn't a bad today and I feel like we're in the mix. It's definitely close out there, so we need to make sure we maximise everything for tomorrow. Ultimately, we know what direction we need to go in and with the long run pace, we need to make sure we get on top of the tyres, but I'm happy with how today went.

Nicholas Latifi: A tricky start to the weekend so far. It does feel quite different when comparing to Zandvoort with everyone bringing their lowest downforce configurations. There's still some time to find from my side. We made a good step in FP2 but there's still more to come tomorrow, so we'll do our homework tonight.