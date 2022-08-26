Belgian GP: Practice team notes - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: It was a fairly typical Spa day with a near constant mizzle and the occasional heavy shower. Whilst this disrupted our plans a little, we were able to adapt much of the programme and complete most of our key tests. The new parts that we brought for the front and rear wings were tested and showed no concerns and they are now available to the race engineers to deploy as required during the rest of the weekend.

Alex and Nicky both coped well with the changing conditions today and were able to learn a lot about the car and the changes to the circuit. We expect the track to be a little different tomorrow as the weather returns to drier and warmer conditions, but much of what we discovered today should still be relevant.

Alex Albon: The new track changes and tarmac is helping us by giving a little bit more grip. I think we're in a good place. Balance wise we're more or less there. Still a bit of work to do for tomorrow but for a Friday it's been pretty good.

Nicholas Latifi: Overall, nice to be back behind the wheel after the summer break. We got off to a good start in FP1, but FP2 was a bit different with some mixed track conditions so maybe not the most productive running for everyone all round. We'll see if we can make some minor changes and keep building in FP3.