Sargeant to make FP1 debut at Austin

Formula 2 star Logan Sargeant will drive the Williams in opening practice at the United States Grand Prix in October.

The American driver will take over Nicholas Latifi's car for the session tasked with aiding the team's preparations for the weekend.

Sargeant's outing will fulfil the second and final mandated young driver session this season for the team, Nyck de Vries having driven the FW44 in Barcelona.

In participating in the session, Sargeant will become the first American to drive in an F1 session since Alexander Rossi in 2015.

Following an impressive start to his first full season in F2, achieving two wins and a further two podiums, the Florida native currently sits third in the standings with 119 points heading into the summer break.

"I'm super excited to be given this opportunity to drive my first Free Practice in Austin," said Sargeant. "To be given the chance at the US Grand Prix is something extremely special to me.

"A massive thank you to Williams for putting the trust and belief in me to do a good job. The goal for me will be to learn as much as possible in the new generation of cars. I'm looking forward to making the most of this experience and really enjoying it."

"Logan has demonstrated a great level of ability and maturity so far this season through his accomplishments both on and off the track," added Sven Smeets, the Grove outfit's Sporting Director. "He's delivered race winning performances in Formula 2 matched by his hard work during simulator sessions.

"It felt only right to reward these achievements with the opportunity for him to take part in a Free Practice session at Austin. We're looking forward to seeing him get behind the wheel of the FW44 and seeing how his performance and feedback help the team's preparations for the race in Austin."