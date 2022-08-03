Official: Albon remains with Williams for 2023 and beyond

Williams has announced that Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract that keeps him at the Grove outfit for the foreseeable future.

In the moments before Williams issued the usual anodyne press release, with an eye on the ongoing situation involving Alpine and Oscar Piastri, not to mention Alex Palou and Chip Ganassi, Albon took to social media to issue the following:

"I understand that, with my agreement, Williams Racing have put out a press release this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is right and I have signed a contract with Williams for 2023. I will be driving for Williams next year."

In the subsequent press release, Williams confirmed that Albon will remain part of the driver line-up for the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship and beyond.

"Alex will race for the team for a second consecutive season after impressing with stand-out performances, including his debut points-scoring race for Williams in Melbourne," it declared.

"It's really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023 and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year," said the youngster.

"The team is pushing hard to progress, and I am really motivated to continue this journey and further develop our learnings together."

"Alex is a tremendous driver and valued member of Williams," added team boss, Jost Capito, "we're thrilled to be able to confirm we will be working with him on a long-term basis.

"Alex brings a great blend of skill and insightful learnings that will help bring the team greater success in the future. He's a fierce competitor, has proved a popular and loyal team member and we are delighted that he will provide a stable base for us to continue to develop in this new F1 car era."