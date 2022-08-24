Belgian GP: Preview - Williams

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance: Racing at Spa is one of the highlights of the season and we are very happy to be back. The lap is long and offers almost every possible challenge for an F1 car and driver. The significant elevation changes and the variable weather add to the mix. Everyone knows the circuit well, but it will be interesting to see how this new generation of Formula One car deals with the high-speed corners at Eau Rouge, Pouhon and Blanchimont.

Tyre compounds are from the middle of the Pirelli range and are the same as we used a few weeks ago in Budapest. However, the behaviour of the tyres will be quite different at this circuit, and we will need to spend Friday understanding how to maximise their performance here.

Overtaking is possible in Spa and finding a suitable trade between downforce and drag will be critical to the race on Sunday. The FW44 should work reasonably well in Spa, and we are looking forward to getting back to racing at this mighty circuit.

Alex Albon: It's great to be back racing after a needed break. Spa is one of my personal favourite tracks of the year, it's great for racing and fun over one lap. It can also always throw surprises with the weather, as we saw last year!

Nicholas Latifi: I'm super excited to get back to it and go racing. The summer break was very nice with time to switch off, relax and recharge. I feel refreshed heading into the second half of the season. It's always great to head to Spa after the summer break as it's one of the most enjoyable tracks on the calendar. The circuit has a fast-flowing nature with an old school feel, so it'll be nice to drive this modern generation of car around there. Hopefully we can maximise any opportunities for a strong result, and it also seems like the weather might play a part as it typically can in Spa.