FIA reveals 24 race calendar for 2023

Following approval of the World Motor Sport Council by e-vote, the FIA has revealed a record 24 race schedule for 2023 as France is dropped and Spa loses its traditional Bank Holiday slot.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will open the championship on March 5, while the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take its usual place at the season finale on November 26.

The Qatar Grand Prix, on October 8, returns after a one-year absence while the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, as the penultimate round, will be the third event in the United States joining races in Miami and Austin.

Monaco, which was thought to be under threat, remains on a schedule which includes two of the highly unpopular triple headers. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is followed by Monaco and Spain, while the US Grand Prix is followed by Mexico and Brazil.

"We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world," said F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali. "Formula One has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport.

"We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas."

The 2023 calendar will avoid a clash with the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the WMSC members' efforts to optimise all world championship race calendars.

"The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale," said FIA president, Mohammed ben Sulayem. "The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA's sound stewardship of the sport.

"I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1's new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA's 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023.

"In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans."