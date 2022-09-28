Singapore GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited to be heading back to Singapore this year, it's another race returning to the calendar and it will only be my second time racing there! I can't wait to get back into the car, especially with the new OKX livery we have for Asia. Marina Bay is another unique street circuit, and I was in the points there in 2019 so hopefully we can keep that up and bring back more points for the team this time.

"Monza was a good result in the end, we've had time to look back at the data over the last two weeks before going into this weekend's race. We have a great team working at track and back at the factory to continually push us forward, so let's keep the momentum up for the remainder of the season!"

Daniel Ricciardo: "Singapore, it's good to be back! The atmosphere should be electric with the return of night racing in Asia. We're celebrating the return with a bespoke OKX livery, which will look ace under the lights! I've had some good weekends in Singapore with podiums in the past and I'm looking forward to the challenge the Marina Bay Street Circuit provides both physically and mentally. It's an intense weekend and you have to be on it but that's all part of the fun.

"I had a frustrating Sunday in Monza with issues to the car, but the team have worked hard to look into that and we're now ready to bounce back with a positive result after a two week break in the calendar. We'll continue to push hard as a team to pick up more points in the final few races, let's go!"

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "We're looking forward to getting back on track in the unique environment Singapore brings! I'm sure there will be a vibrant atmosphere created by the fans in Marina Bay as we return for the first time in three years. It's also the third night race on this year's calendar and has lots of corners for the drivers to navigate. The logistics of working on European time can also provide an interesting challenge but we're ready to attack the weekend and finish in a strong position.

"Reflecting on Monza, we came away with mixed feelings. There were positives in the pace we had throughout the weekend, but Daniel's retirement meant we lost valuable points in the Constructors' Championship. However, the team have worked hard over the last fortnight following the intense triple header to put us in a good position for the final stretch of the season. We're fully focused on finishing the campaign strongly by scoring as many points as possible in the final six races."

Marina Bay Street Circuit

Race laps: 61

Circuit length: 5.063km/3.146 miles

Total race distance: 308.706km/191.821 miles

Number of corners: 23 (9 right, 14 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5