Japanese GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's good to be back in Japan for the first time in three years! It's the second of our double-header in Asia, the fans were sensational in Marina Bay and I'm sure it'll be the same this weekend in Suzuka. It's a fun track and I'm looking forward to the challenges it brings!

"Singapore was a great result for the team and everybody's contribution was rewarded as we secured double points in difficult conditions. We're now fully focused on continuing the hard work and building momentum as we enter the final five races of the season."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I can't wait to get back out on track again this weekend in Suzuka, especially after an enjoyable double top five team result in Singapore. We managed the conditions well and most importantly picked up valuable points in the Constructors' Championship! It's great to see the team's hard work pay off.

"The Japanese fans are always so passionate and it'll be another exciting race off the back of the atmosphere in Singapore! I'm looking forward to the seeing the upgrades on my car as they worked well for Lando last weekend. The steps we've made forward should allow for more strong drives and positive results to see the season out."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "It's great to be heading back to Japan for another returning race on the calendar! We're looking forward to going racing again with the short turnaround from Singapore. The Japanese fans are always so passionate so it will be another event full of energy.

"Suzuka is a demanding track for the drivers, but Lando and Daniel are well prepared for the challenges the second part of the Asia double-header provides.

"The team are all aware that there is a tough fight ahead of us to make fourth place ours in the Constructors' Championship. The standings can change in a single weekend as we saw after Singapore, so we must focus on keeping the battle in our own hands in the final five races."

Suzuka International Racing Course

Race laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.807km/3.608 miles

Total race distance: 307.471km/191.053miles

Number of corners: 18 (10 right, 8 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3