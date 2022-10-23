Site logo

United States GP: Race team notes - Aston Martin

23/10/2022

Sebastian Vettel: "In the end it was a good recovery drive to score four points today. I really enjoyed the last few laps, especially the final-lap fight with Kevin [Magnussen]. When I crossed the finish line, the adrenaline was really pumping. Without the slow stop, I think we had sixth place easily in the bag so we should focus on the positives of our competitive car pace today. We were strong all race; the start was great and I was up in fifth place early on. It was also nice to lead the race for a while because it has been a while since I was in that position."

Lance Stroll: "We had a good start to the race; everything was feeling great with the car and we were sitting in third for a little while. Unfortunately, we had contact with Fernando [Alonso] which was a shame. There was a big difference in speed and I was defending. I gave him plenty of room on the left of the track, so it was not as if I squeezed him against the wall. He could have moved earlier or moved more to the left. Thankfully, it was not a big impact with the wall, I did not hit anything hard, and I am OK after the contact."

Mike Krack - Team Principal: "Having been third and fifth on lap one, clearly we are disappointed to have come away with only a DNF and a P8. But that is racing. After the Safety Car that had been triggered by [Valtteri] Bottas's 'off', we were running sixth and seventh, looking set for another good points haul, but then Lance and Fernando made contact, ending Lance's race, and Sebastian was delayed by a problem with his second pit stop, dropping him to P13. Thereafter he launched a great recovery drive that resulted in a fine eighth place, the highlight of which was a tremendous dice with Magnussen on the final lap, which happily went Sebastian's way."

