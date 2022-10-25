Doohan to make FP1 debut this weekend

Jack Doohan will make his Grand Prix weekend debut at the Mexico City Grand Prix as the Australian takes over driving duties of the A522 in Friday's opening session.

He will drive Esteban Ocon's A522 as part of the two, mandatory, rookie practice obligations, where the Australian will also take the wheel at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It will be the 19-year-old's second outing in contemporary machinery having driven the same car at the team's 100 km-restricted filming day in Monza in September. Adding to that experience, Doohan has also tested last year's race winning A521 throughout 2022 with private test days in Qatar in May, Monza in June and in Budapest last month.

Doohan joined the Alpine Academy in January after finishing runner-up in the 2021 Formula 3 Championship. His rookie Formula 2 campaign has seen him claim three race wins as well as a further three podiums and three pole positions with one round to go in Abu Dhabi in November where he has set his sights on claiming third, and top rookie, in the championship.

In making his Grand Prix weekend debut, Doohan, son of five-time 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick, will continue his family's legacy on the international stage at the pinnacle of motorsport.

"I'm extremely grateful to Alpine for giving me this opportunity to drive in Free Practice in Mexico," said Doohan. "It's always a huge honour to be entrusted to drive a Formula 1 car, so to have the opportunity on a Grand Prix weekend is very special. Ultimately, the aim is to be doing this every week and this experience is another step closer to achieving that goal.

"I've prepared as best as I can, and I think it's going to be very exciting to experience the car at this type of circuit with the high altitude and very high top speed. I'll work hard on the day, do everything the team sets out and, at the same time, enjoy the moment as I know it's going to be a unique opportunity."

"We are very pleased to announce Jack will join the team in Mexico and take over driving duties for Free Practice 1," added Otmar Szafnauer. "We have all been impressed with Jack's progression across many areas this season and he's deserving of this chance as we continue to nurture his high potential.

"It's important to give our young drivers opportunities to test Formula 1 cars and our Academy programme has proven to be successful in doing just that. We expect Jack to work hard during the session and take as much as he can from the experience of being involved in a Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend."