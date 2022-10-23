Haas protests Red Bull and Alpine cars

Haas has protested the cars of Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso following today's United States Grand Prix.

Both protests relate to technical infringements which is understood is due to the fact that both incurred damage in incidents but were able to continue whereas three times this year Kevin Magnussen has been shown the black and orange flag, which demands a driver stops for repairs, on three occasions this season.

In today's race Sergio Perez lost a front wing endplate following a clash with a rival, while Fernando Alonso lost a mirror after his clash with Lance Stroll.

"I'm not really happy about what happened out there with the other cars that are losing bits and pieces and don't get called in like we normally do, so we will follow-up on that one," said Guenther Steiner after the race.

The stewards advised that should one or both of the protests be deemed admissible, separate hearings would be heard later today. They later confirmed, that having heard from a Haas representative both protests were indeed admissible.