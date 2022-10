How Red Bull can secure the constructors' title today

Winning the F1 'double' by securing the Constructors' Championship today has been given added impetus by the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, here's how the Austrian team can wrap it up.

After Max Verstappen sealed his second driver's title at the Japanese Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull can add its first constructors' title since 2013 today.

With Charles Leclerc's final-lap penalty at Suzuka handing Verstappen his second title, Red Bull turns its attention back to the constructors' title.

There are 191 points available across the final four races with Red Bull's current advantage over Ferrari at 165 and 147 points available after the United States GP is completed.

Consequently, Ferrari must outscore their rivals by 19 points at the Circuit of the Americas today with a one-two finish and the bonus point for fastest lap offering 44 points to take it to the next race.

Despite that, Red Bull could simply finish in P3 and P4 with Verstappen and Sergio Perez to start the title celebrations thanks to 27 points being on offer for those two positions.

If Ferrari fail to maximise their points return, a Red Bull victory and fastest lap bonus point for either Verstappen or Perez would be enough to get the job done.

Verstappen has scored 12 of those Grand Prix wins so far this season and he can match Vettel and Michael Schumacher for the most wins in an F1 season with 13 if he triumphs today.

It would also be Verstappen's 33rd Grand Prix victory, which is significant as he raced under the number 33 "for double happiness" before he was elevated to number one this season.

A big result for Perez would help him in the battle for second place overall as he holds a one-point lead heading into the final four races with Brazil featuring the Sprint format.