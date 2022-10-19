World Motor Sport Council announces... well, very little actually

Other than slapping itself - and F1 boss, Stefano Domenicali - on the back for a job well done, today's meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council revealed very little, and nothing in terms of the biggest scandal facing the sport.

Indeed, as the world waits on news of Red Bull's breach of the budget cap rules, what it got was essentially tumbleweed.

A series of safety improvements were made to the Formula 1 regulations, including an increase in the size of mirrors for better "blind-spot" visibility and improvement of brake circuit definition.

Further improvements were also made to the regulations on roll hoops which were strengthened following an FIA investigation into the accident involving Guanyu Zhou at the British Grand Prix.

Also, in the 2022 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, the procedure to determine grid positions after multiple penalties have been applied was clarified.

However, in terms of the budget cap, according to the FIA, "the WMSC was updated in connection with the ongoing discussions with teams following the end of the first-ever review under the FIA F1 Financial Regulations".

The WMSC convened at the Royal Automobile Club in London for the third meeting of 2022 and was hosted by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem with FIA deputy president for sport, Robert Reid and WMSC members joining in person and via video conference.

"During the Summer, the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved the Formula 1 Power Unit Regulations for 2026," said ben Sulayem. "These regulations are the result of extensive research and development by the FIA and consultation with incumbent and potential new PU manufacturers. The FIA continues to push forward on innovation and sustainability across our entire motor sport portfolio. The 2026 Formula 1 PU Regulations are the most high-profile example of that mission.

"At Spa-Francorchamps in August, Audi announced it was joining the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 as a power unit manufacturer. This announcement was an endorsement of the hard work by all stakeholders to develop those Regulations. We also note that Porsche are still in discussions with Formula 1 teams.

"Latterly, the WMSC members approved the 2023 F1 calendar with 24 races - further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport. As part of the 2023 calendar, six race weekends featuring Sprint sessions were confirmed. Thanks to collaboration with Stefano Domenicali and our colleagues at FOM, the FIA concluded a thorough analysis on the impact of additional Sprint sessions and have adjusted our workflow to ensure Sprints will be regulated at the highest level."

Meanwhile, no word on the budget breach, and while ben Sulayem and Domenicali look forward to 2023 and the Sprint, there remains the little matter of what punishment Red Bull might expect and whether the result of the 2021 (and 2022) championship still stands.