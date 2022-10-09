Horner mystified by points decision

"We thought we were going to be one point short," admits Red Bull boss, Christian Horner as points decision leaves fans and paddock baffled.

With today's Japanese Grand Prix reduced to 28 laps as opposed to the scheduled 53, according to rules introduced this season in the wake of Spa 2021 it was generally assumed that Max Verstappen's victory would be worth 19 points.

However, during the post-race interviews, following the stewards decision to penalise Charles Leclerc, thereby demoting him to third, Johnny Herbert, almost as an after-thought, advised Max Verstappen that he had won the 2022 title.

Leclerc dropping to third meant that it was mathematically impossible for the Monegasque to overhaul Verstappen in the title fight, but that was assuming that full points were not up for grabs. However, seemingly they were.

Amidst mounting confusion, even at Red Bull, it was pointed out that according to the rules reduced points are only awarded "if a race is suspended in accordance with Article 57 and cannot be resumed".

Despite his driver wrapping-up the title with four races to spare, Christian Horner believes this is wrong and that full points should not be awarded if a race fails to go less than 75% on the intended distance.

"When you read the regulations, what I think was supposed to be fixed following Spa, perhaps is unspecified in the regs. So unexpectedly we won, which is a phenomenal achievement by Max and the team.

"I think it's a mistake that wasn't included after the issues in Spa last year," he continued. "The regulations obviously haven't been mopped up because we were under the strong impression that only 75% points would be scored.

"We felt we were going to be one point short. But in the end, Checo's move on Charles nailed Max the championship. So you could see his surprise, the team's surprise. But what a wonderful surprise."

So convinced were Red Bull that reduced points today meant that Verstappen could not secure the title, the team was on the verge of pitting him for fresh rubber in order that he could go for the fastest lap.

We thought we were going to be one point short," admitted Horner. "So we were playing with the idea of pitting, but it was unsure whether Checo would pass Charles or not."

