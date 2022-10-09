Japanese GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Honda Japanese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Verstappen Red Bull NI NW NI Perez Red Bull NI NW NI Leclerc Ferrari NI NW NI Ocon Alpine NI NW NI Hamilton Mercedes UI NW UI Vettel Aston Martin NI NW NI Alonso Alpine NI NW NI NI Russell Mercedes NI NW UI Latifi Williams NI NW NI Norris McLaren NI NW NI Ricciardo McLaren NI NW NI Stroll Aston Martin NI NW NI NI Tsunoda AlphaTauri NI NW NI NI Magnussen Haas NI NW NI Bottas Alfa Romeo NI NW NI Zhou Alfa Romeo NI NW NI Schumacher Haas NI NW NI Gasly AlphaTauri NI NW NI Sainz Ferrari NI Albon Williams NI

