Japanese GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
09/10/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Honda Japanese Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Verstappen Red Bull NI NW NI
Perez Red Bull NI NW NI
Leclerc Ferrari NI NW NI
Ocon Alpine NI NW NI
Hamilton Mercedes UI NW UI
Vettel Aston Martin NI NW NI
Alonso Alpine NI NW NI NI
Russell Mercedes NI NW UI
Latifi Williams NI NW NI
Norris McLaren NI NW NI
Ricciardo McLaren NI NW NI
Stroll Aston Martin NI NW NI NI
Tsunoda AlphaTauri NI NW NI NI
Magnussen Haas NI NW NI
Bottas Alfa Romeo NI NW NI
Zhou Alfa Romeo NI NW NI
Schumacher Haas NI NW NI
Gasly AlphaTauri NI NW NI
Sainz Ferrari NI
Albon Williams NI

Check out our Sunday gallery from Suzuka here.

