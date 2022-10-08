Site logo

Verstappen given reprimand

08/10/2022

Max Verstappen keeps pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix after being handed a reprimand for "losing control" of his car during qualifying.

Having heard from both drivers, their team representatives and having reviewed video and timing evidence, the stewards could see that Verstappen was aware of Carlos Sainz in front and Norris approaching from behind, and decided to accelerate at precisely the same time as the Briton decided to overtake.

Unfortunately, due to lack of tyre temperature, Verstappen temporarily lost control of the car causing it to ‘snap’ anti-clockwise.

Norris stated that this was simply an unfortunate incident however it is the driver’s responsibility to at all times maintain control of their car.

Regarding the penalty, all previous breaches of this nature have resulted in a reprimand, hence a similar penalty was imposed in this case.

1. Posted by Tom2681, 8 hours ago

"They were both in the last sector on a warm-up lap. Lando didn't realize Max was going to slow down and warm his tyres, Max didn't realize Lando was going to come at him at full speed. 50-50 in my book."

2. Posted by Spindoctor, 10 hours ago

"Young Max has form for not checking his mirrors....."

3. Posted by Burton, 11 hours ago

"Both drove stupidly and both deserved grid drop penalties. Unfortunately we are at the age of yellow-belly stewards and no-penalties like the 5 and 10 seconds nonsense."

4. Posted by kenji, 11 hours ago

"It was my impression, taken from the post quali interview, that Norris claimed Verstappen turned in on him...on purpose! His accusation then seems to get laundered into it becoming, 'an unfortunate incident'.That's not quite the same. IMO it was an unfortunate incident as I don't believe that Verstappen would do something so silly at this stage of the championship by deliberately taking out another car which is no threat anyway. "

5. Posted by didaho, 11 hours ago

"From what I saw his attitude didn't appear to be a lot different to the accident he caused in Saudi last year.
They might regret not smacking him on the snout one day."

