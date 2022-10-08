Verstappen given reprimand

Max Verstappen keeps pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix after being handed a reprimand for "losing control" of his car during qualifying.

Having heard from both drivers, their team representatives and having reviewed video and timing evidence, the stewards could see that Verstappen was aware of Carlos Sainz in front and Norris approaching from behind, and decided to accelerate at precisely the same time as the Briton decided to overtake.

Unfortunately, due to lack of tyre temperature, Verstappen temporarily lost control of the car causing it to ‘snap’ anti-clockwise.

Norris stated that this was simply an unfortunate incident however it is the driver’s responsibility to at all times maintain control of their car.

Regarding the penalty, all previous breaches of this nature have resulted in a reprimand, hence a similar penalty was imposed in this case.

