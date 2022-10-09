Site logo

Japanese GP: Result

09/10/2022

Result of the Honda Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 28 3h 01:44.001
2 Perez Red Bull 28 + 0:27.066
3 Leclerc Ferrari 28 + 0:31.763
4 Ocon Alpine 28 + 0:39.685
5 Hamilton Mercedes 28 + 0:40.326
6 Vettel Aston Martin 28 + 0:46.358
7 Alonso Alpine 28 + 0:46.369
8 Russell Mercedes 28 + 0:47.661
9 Latifi Williams 28 + 1:10.143
10 Norris McLaren 28 + 1:10.782
11 Ricciardo McLaren 28 + 1:12.877
12 Stroll Aston Martin 28 + 1:13.904
13 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 28 + 1:15.599
14 Magnussen Haas 28 + 1:26.016
15 Bottas Alfa Romeo 28 + 1:26.496
16 Zhou Alfa Romeo 28 + 1:27.043
17 Schumacher Haas 28 + 1:32.523
18 Gasly AlphaTauri 28 + 1:48.091
Sainz Ferrari 0 Spun Off
Albon Williams 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Zhou (Alfa Romeo) 1:44.411 (Lap 20)

1. Posted by Pavlo, 2 hours ago

"After the last Singapore present to Perez, this is just unfair from judges.
And absolutely unnecessary for Max to win the championship by stewards decision, when he easily would win himself."

