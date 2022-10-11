Site logo

Red Bull admits "surprise and disappointment" at FIA's breach claim

NEWS STORY
11/10/2022

Reacting to today's claim by the FIA that it breached the 2021 budget cap, Red Bull has expressed "surprise and disappointment" at the finding.

The reaction comes as the sport waits on the FIA to announce what action will be taken against the Austrian team for the overspent which is thought to be around $2m.

"We note the findings by the FIA of 'minor overspend breaches of the financial regulations' with surprise and disappointment," read a statement from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

"Our 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA's findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.

"Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us."

Having already threatened action against Mercedes and Ferrari for their def(l)amatory claims, it remains to be seen whether Red Bull might now be considering targeting the FIA.

1. Posted by didaho, 9 hours ago

"Whereas I'm unsurprised and disappointed by CH/RB."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by kenji, 12 hours ago

"@ Editor...Yes, Wardour St. was simply the 'club hub' in London for a couple of decades. The '60's when I lived in London, on and off,were simply the greatest and I was very fortunate to be there on and off for 10 years. I also attended many of the 'folk music clubs in the district as well. One venue which I always supported was the ' Troubador, in Old Bromton Rd and what a rich catalogue of performers did the business there! They were great years that will never be repeated. I also was able to spend much time in London during the eighties and up the mid nineties on business and my old boss was the quite famous ex EMI A&R director who ran the Floyd and Queen. That's a story for another day over a Louis Latour at the White Elephant Club!!!"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Editor, 23 hours ago

"@ Kenji

Funny enough, I am back in Soho on Friday, and among others I will be visiting that particular pub, The Ship in Wardour Street, just along from where the legendary Marquee Club used to be.

No anniversaries this time around, though 50 years ago on Friday, Mouldy Old Dough was Number 1 and it just so happens I used to have it as a ring tone and it is still on my phone.

While I'm on the subject, the Marquee Club is long gone - Google it - likewise Trident Studio where Transformer and many other great albums were made. "

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Max Noble, 23 hours ago

"@alvarezh3 - Multi-21….

@spindoctor - what 2021 season…? ;-)

@Kenji - actually we need to turn this into “MusicPass” rather than PitPass given we all love our music… Esteemed Editor Balfe… Should we have a music reference in every article…!? :-) Especially given your weekly news letter the other week… :-)"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by alvarezh3, 12/10/2022 13:13

"Correction.....Stewart-Haas Racing "

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by Spindoctor, 12/10/2022 13:04

"I rather suspect that by the time the assorted Lawyers etc. have finished arguing & FIA\Liberty have finished dissembling, the 2021\22 seasons will have passed into not particularly fond memory.

"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

7. Posted by alvarezh3, 12/10/2022 12:50

"Slightly off topic, but on the same lines and freshly baked!

NASCAR has just fined Stewarrt-Hass Racing US$200K for "race manipulation" of last weekend's Charlotte race."

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

8. Posted by kenji, 12/10/2022 12:50

"@ Max Noble...Some do this and some do that...and some don't know where its at!!

Deepest apologies to JJ Cale"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

9. Posted by Max Noble, 12/10/2022 12:21

"@Pavlo - Quite! (You know I’ve been saying (typing) “Quite” too much recently…) I’ll try to define before esteemed editor Balfe pulls me up on poor word play… You’re quite correct that with the right (haha) lawyers involved we all know where we stand, and there is no miscommunication. So… how come we have miscommunication? One can only give a side glance to Drivell to Survive for an answer…"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

10. Posted by Max Noble, 12/10/2022 12:16

"@Kenji - Like LOL - Where do the FIA go from here? There are two levels of arbitration available to Red Bull and I beleive we can expect the to take both. Priceless! Know the cost of everything… and the value of nothing… (as Duran Duran sang… “This is planet Earth!”"

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

11. Posted by kenji, 12/10/2022 12:10

"@ Max Noble...thanks for your acknowledgement vis a vis the 'penalties'. As I said right at the beginning, Red Bull would've submitted a summary, either below or line ball with the set cost cap. That being the case then what we are now seeing is a dispute on interpretive allocations. I would expect that Red Bull have the best financial advice that money can buy so where this finishes up is anyones guess. In the meantime the calls for capital punishment will continue to be extolled far and wide ad infinitum......roll on COTA."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

12. Posted by Pavlo, 12/10/2022 9:03

"@Max Noble - totally agree. And I find it funny with “all teams signed off” - as we saw in Japan, teams not necessarily understand what they sign :) but also I believe the rules should be written by the professional lawyers in the governing body with focus on formal integrity, not by team representatives with focus on good intentions.
Any professional lawyers would ask “ok, what happens if…” the race is not suspended but did just couple laps, or if the team spends more than a limit. When writing the rules, not after this happens."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

13. Posted by Max Noble, 12/10/2022 3:52

"@Kenji - Quite so! As I’m sure you are aware here at PitPass we were writing articles in August 2021 which effectively posed the question “Do you really know what this entails?” As FIA, and others have noted, the Teams all signed off the rules prior to them being implemented. So the definition of “minor” has long ben known, as has the figure of 5%. It is highly disingenuous of some teams to now go “Oh my God! This is pure evil! Stone the blasphemous one!”

Reasoned commentary (outside of PitPass) has noted that. “…all teams are doing their best to game the system, that’s a given.” I.e. push the rules to the very limit, but do not cross the line. This is F1! All the teams have been pushing the limit since the 1950’s! Nothing new here!

Toto is stirring the pot. Christian is right to be surprised, because he and his accounts department would have submitted what they 100% believed to be a conforming statement of accounts.

Off-set accounting to survive is alive and kicking! Oh the rage! :-)
"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

14. Posted by kenji, 12/10/2022 2:02

"@Max Noble....Don't you find it interesting that only now are we seeing a concerted backlash over the FIA's catergorisation of what constitutes a 'minor breach' determined by a % value and a 'major breach' which is a simple calculation from the former into absolute $? The collective angst emanating out of the '21 WDC result reminds me of the Aussie Socialists who operate a 'maintain the rage' credo for a PM who was dumped 47years ago by the Queen's rep. for corruption and and inability to govern without 'supply'. The cost cap parameters were set quite some time back and were out in the open and easily calculated into monetary amounts. Only now have I seen anyone actually questioning the calculations and what they represent. A minor breach was always able to be valued and the same can be said for a major breach having a set minimum."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

15. Posted by Max Noble, 12/10/2022 0:31

"@Pavlo - I’m sure the tax accounts are 100% in order. This is all about categories of spending, definitions, company boundary lines…. All the “sum total” figures for the tax return would have no relation to the various category “sum totals” in the FIA finance report.
As a single example; many countries have a “payroll tax” whereby a company with more than (say) 100 staff must pay a 5% tax on their total payroll. The government wants to see your payroll bill… and then receive 5% of that figure. They could not give a monkeys good nail clipping what those people worked on…

The FIA do not care about payroll tax, but they really care what all those people did….

As others on these threads have confirmed; international accounting is a highly complex beast whereby it is nearly impossible to ever agree a shared reality…
"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

