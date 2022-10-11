Red Bull admits "surprise and disappointment" at FIA's breach claim

Reacting to today's claim by the FIA that it breached the 2021 budget cap, Red Bull has expressed "surprise and disappointment" at the finding.

The reaction comes as the sport waits on the FIA to announce what action will be taken against the Austrian team for the overspent which is thought to be around $2m.

"We note the findings by the FIA of 'minor overspend breaches of the financial regulations' with surprise and disappointment," read a statement from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

"Our 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA's findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.

"Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us."

Having already threatened action against Mercedes and Ferrari for their def(l)amatory claims, it remains to be seen whether Red Bull might now be considering targeting the FIA.