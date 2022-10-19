Singapore revisions to seriously reduce lap times

Organisers expect the revisions to the Marina Bay circuit to see lap times tumble while race distance increases by two laps.

As previously reported, the track layout will be updated from 2023, due to the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay into "NS Square", a community and events venue.

Work is scheduled to start in March next year, and be completed by the end of 2026.

While the redevelopment is underway, the layout will no longer include the Bay Grandstand, scene of Nelson Piquet's infamous 'crash' in 2008.

Turns 16 to 19 of the previous (current) layout will now be re-aligned into a 397.9 metre long straight, bringing the total number of turns to 19.

Simulations based on a 2020 Formula 1 car indicate the best qualifying lap time at approximately 1:27.7, with the minimum race time expected to be 01:30:34.

Pole position at this year's race was a 1:49.412, posted by Charles Leclerc, though this was in changing conditions.

The changes, which are subject to the approval of the FIA, will see the circuit length reduced to 4.928 km and the number of race laps increased to 63 from 61.