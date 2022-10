Singapore organisers reveal 2023 layout change

Construction work in Singapore is to lead to a revision of the Marina Bay circuit in time for the 2023 running of the race.

The work, first mooted in 2021, will see the redevelopment of the NS Square with a new facility that will include a gallery, community sports facilities and a public waterfront promenade. This will replace The Float @ Marina Bay which currently occupies the space.

When work gets underway early next year the section of the track between Turns 16 and 19 will be unusable, consequently the track between Turn 15 and what is currently Turn 20 will be straight-lined.

Consequently, the iconic grandstand the cars currently pass under will no longer be a feature of the circuit.

Singapore's Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Defence says the existing space occupied by The Float and which will form the all-new NS Square, will now include an area for live events such as concerts and sporting activities along with a water sports facility and a gallery that "showcases Singapore's National Service story in a mix of open and enclosed exhibition spaces".

The change to the layout will affect the lap length and thereby lap times and also the number of race laps, the revised circuit will also require homologation by the FIA.

Since joining the schedule in 2008, the Marian Bay circuit has seen a number of revisions, most notably to the 'Singapore Sling' and the realignment of the approach to the Anderson Bridge.

With construction work not due to end until 2026, it is anticipated that the revised section will be permanent and though cars will now approach the final chicane at higher speeds than before organisers believe are satisfied there is sufficient room to increase the existing run-off.

Picture Credit: Singapore Grand Prix