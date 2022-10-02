Site logo

Singapore GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

02/10/2022

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Stint 5
Perez Red Bull NI NM
Leclerc Ferrari NI NM
Sainz Ferrari NI NM
Norris McLaren NI NM
Ricciardo McLaren NI NS
Stroll Aston Martin NI NM
Verstappen Red Bull NI NM NS
Vettel Aston Martin NI NM
Hamilton Mercedes NI NM
Gasly AlphaTauri UI NM
Bottas Alfa Romeo NI NS
Magnussen Haas NI UI NM
Schumacher Haas NI NM NS
Russell Mercedes NI NM NM NS NS
Tsunoda AlphaTauri UI
Ocon Alpine NI
Albon Williams NI
Alonso Alpine NI
Latifi Williams NI
Zhou Alfa Romeo NI

