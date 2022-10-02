Site logo

Singapore GP: Fastest Race Laps

NEWS STORY
02/10/2022

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 54 1:46.458 106.389 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 57 1:48.165 1.707
3 Sainz Ferrari 59 1:48.414 1.956
4 Leclerc Ferrari 54 1:48.753 2.295
5 Verstappen Red Bull 52 1:49.142 2.684
6 Norris McLaren 56 1:49.212 2.754
7 Stroll Aston Martin 58 1:50.283 3.825
8 Schumacher Haas 58 1:50.290 3.832
9 Gasly AlphaTauri 56 1:50.569 4.111
10 Hamilton Mercedes 58 1:50.622 4.164
11 Vettel Aston Martin 58 1:50.669 4.211
12 Ricciardo McLaren 57 1:51.006 4.548
13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 52 1:51.864 5.406
14 Magnussen Haas 59 1:52.067 5.609
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 32 1:58.716 12.258
16 Alonso Alpine 19 2:00.463 14.005
17 Ocon Alpine 24 2:01.105 14.647
18 Albon Williams 24 2:02.121 15.663
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 5 2:05.556 19.098
20 Latifi Williams 5 2:05.585 19.127

Check out our Sunday gallery from Singapore here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms