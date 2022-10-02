Singapore GP: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 54 1:46.458 106.389 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 57 1:48.165 1.707 3 Sainz Ferrari 59 1:48.414 1.956 4 Leclerc Ferrari 54 1:48.753 2.295 5 Verstappen Red Bull 52 1:49.142 2.684 6 Norris McLaren 56 1:49.212 2.754 7 Stroll Aston Martin 58 1:50.283 3.825 8 Schumacher Haas 58 1:50.290 3.832 9 Gasly AlphaTauri 56 1:50.569 4.111 10 Hamilton Mercedes 58 1:50.622 4.164 11 Vettel Aston Martin 58 1:50.669 4.211 12 Ricciardo McLaren 57 1:51.006 4.548 13 Bottas Alfa Romeo 52 1:51.864 5.406 14 Magnussen Haas 59 1:52.067 5.609 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 32 1:58.716 12.258 16 Alonso Alpine 19 2:00.463 14.005 17 Ocon Alpine 24 2:01.105 14.647 18 Albon Williams 24 2:02.121 15.663 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 5 2:05.556 19.098 20 Latifi Williams 5 2:05.585 19.127

