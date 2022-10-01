Site logo

Singapore GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
01/10/2022

Times from today's qualifying session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:49.412 103.517 mph
2 Perez Red Bull 1:49.434 0.022
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:49.466 0.054
4 Sainz Ferrari 1:49.583 0.171
5 Alonso Alpine 1:49.966 0.554
6 Norris McLaren 1:50.584 1.172
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:51.211 1.799
8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:51.395 1.983
9 Magnussen Haas 1:51.573 2.161
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:51.983 2.571
11 Russell Mercedes 1:54.012
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:54.211
13 Schumacher Haas 1:54.370
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:54.380
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:55.518
16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:56.083
17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:56.226
18 Ocon Alpine 1:56.337
19 Albon Williams 1:56.985
20 Latifi Williams 1:57.532

