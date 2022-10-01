Singapore GP: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:49.412 103.517 mph 2 Perez Red Bull 1:49.434 0.022 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:49.466 0.054 4 Sainz Ferrari 1:49.583 0.171 5 Alonso Alpine 1:49.966 0.554 6 Norris McLaren 1:50.584 1.172 7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:51.211 1.799 8 Verstappen Red Bull 1:51.395 1.983 9 Magnussen Haas 1:51.573 2.161 10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:51.983 2.571 11 Russell Mercedes 1:54.012 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:54.211 13 Schumacher Haas 1:54.370 14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:54.380 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:55.518 16 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:56.083 17 Ricciardo McLaren 1:56.226 18 Ocon Alpine 1:56.337 19 Albon Williams 1:56.985 20 Latifi Williams 1:57.532