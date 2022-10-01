Singapore GP: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:57.782 96.160 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:58.308 0.526 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:58.848 1.066 4 Alonso Alpine 1:59.429 1.647 5 Perez Red Bull 1:59.526 1.744 6 Stroll Aston Martin 2:00.373 2.591 7 Ocon Alpine 2:00.911 3.129 8 Vettel Aston Martin 2:01.007 3.225 9 Russell Mercedes 2:01.010 3.228 10 Ricciardo McLaren 2:01.036 3.254 11 Magnussen Haas 2:01.089 3.307 12 Hamilton Mercedes 2:01.220 3.438 13 Gasly AlphaTauri 2:01.245 3.463 14 Schumacher Haas 2:01.502 3.720 15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2:01.679 3.897 16 Norris McLaren 2:01.791 4.009 17 Albon Williams 2:01.907 4.125 18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 2:02.066 4.284 19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 2:02.599 4.817 20 Latifi Williams 2:03.510 5.728