Site logo

Singapore GP: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
01/10/2022

Times from the final free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:57.782 96.160 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:58.308 0.526
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:58.848 1.066
4 Alonso Alpine 1:59.429 1.647
5 Perez Red Bull 1:59.526 1.744
6 Stroll Aston Martin 2:00.373 2.591
7 Ocon Alpine 2:00.911 3.129
8 Vettel Aston Martin 2:01.007 3.225
9 Russell Mercedes 2:01.010 3.228
10 Ricciardo McLaren 2:01.036 3.254
11 Magnussen Haas 2:01.089 3.307
12 Hamilton Mercedes 2:01.220 3.438
13 Gasly AlphaTauri 2:01.245 3.463
14 Schumacher Haas 2:01.502 3.720
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2:01.679 3.897
16 Norris McLaren 2:01.791 4.009
17 Albon Williams 2:01.907 4.125
18 Bottas Alfa Romeo 2:02.066 4.284
19 Zhou Alfa Romeo 2:02.599 4.817
20 Latifi Williams 2:03.510 5.728

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2022. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms