Singapore GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Sainz Ferrari 1:42.587 110.403 mph 2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.795 0.208 3 Russell Mercedes 1:42.911 0.324 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.926 0.339 5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.182 0.595 6 Ocon Alpine 1:43.412 0.825 7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:43.431 0.844 8 Alonso Alpine 1:43.520 0.933 9 Perez Red Bull 1:43.906 1.319 10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.982 1.395 11 Norris McLaren 1:44.013 1.426 12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:44.249 1.662 13 Magnussen Haas 1:44.422 1.835 14 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:44.469 1.882 15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:44.524 1.937 16 Albon Williams 1:45.144 2.557 17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.211 2.624 18 Ricciardo McLaren 1:45.447 2.860 19 Schumacher Haas 1:45.623 3.036 20 Latifi Williams 1:46.553 3.966