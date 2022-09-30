Site logo

Singapore GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
30/09/2022

Times from today's second free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Sainz Ferrari 1:42.587 110.403 mph
2 Leclerc Ferrari 1:42.795 0.208
3 Russell Mercedes 1:42.911 0.324
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:42.926 0.339
5 Hamilton Mercedes 1:43.182 0.595
6 Ocon Alpine 1:43.412 0.825
7 Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:43.431 0.844
8 Alonso Alpine 1:43.520 0.933
9 Perez Red Bull 1:43.906 1.319
10 Stroll Aston Martin 1:43.982 1.395
11 Norris McLaren 1:44.013 1.426
12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:44.249 1.662
13 Magnussen Haas 1:44.422 1.835
14 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:44.469 1.882
15 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:44.524 1.937
16 Albon Williams 1:45.144 2.557
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.211 2.624
18 Ricciardo McLaren 1:45.447 2.860
19 Schumacher Haas 1:45.623 3.036
20 Latifi Williams 1:46.553 3.966

