Singapore GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Russell Mercedes 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Hamilton Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Verstappen Red Bull 5 4 4 4 3 3 6 Perez Red Bull 4 3 3 3 2 2 6 Leclerc Ferrari 5 5 5 5 3 4 9 Sainz Ferrari 5 5 5 6 3 4 6 Ricciardo McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Norris McLaren 4 4 4 3 3 3 5 Alonso Alpine 5 5 5 4 4 4 6 Ocon Alpine 5 4 4 4 3 3 6 Gasly Alpha Tauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 5 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 6 6 6 6 3 3 6 Stroll Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Vettel Aston Martin 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Albon Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Latifi Williams 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 Bottas Alfa Romeo 6 7 7 4 2 3 6 Zhou Alfa Romeo 4 4 4 3 2 3 6 Magnussen Haas 5 5 5 4 2 2 6 Schumacher Haas 5 4 4 4 2 3 7