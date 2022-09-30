Singapore GP: Practice team notes - Pirelli

For the famous Singapore night race, Pirelli takes to the track with the softest three tyres in the Formula 1 range. For the fifth time this year, the C3 has been nominated as the P Zero White hard, the C4 as the P Zero Yellow medium and the C5 as the P Zero Red soft, on a street circuit that is usually characterised by a high rate of track evolution, weather permitting.

The performance gap between the compounds is in line with the expectations of Pirelli's engineers: 0.8 seconds between hard and medium, and around 0.6 seconds between and soft.

It's interesting to note how the floor package on the cars, combined with Singapore's slow corners, translates into less aerodynamic downforce, resulting in higher lap times compared to other circuits.

The track was dry during today's free practice sessions, which took place with a slight breeze. The FP1 session ran at sunset, while FP2 took place at night under the lights. Temperatures remained stable at between 35 and 37 degrees in FP1, before dipping by a couple of degrees in FP2. Tomorrow the forecast is for rain during the morning and afternoon (with a 60% chance of precipitation, according to Meteo France).

In FP1, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set the best time of 1m43.033s on soft tyres, ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Carlos Sainz went fastest in FP2 in the other Ferrari thanks to a time of 1m42.587 on the soft, ahead of Leclerc and the Mercedes of George Russell.

Simone Berra, Chief Engineer: "In FP1 particularly, we saw a high degree of track evolution. In FP2, even though the grip was already good from the start of the session, the times improved notably thanks to better grip. The teams chose to focus mainly on the two harder compounds nominated today, putting the softs on at the end in order to simulate qualifying laps. The performance gaps ended up pretty much as we expected. Degradation on the medium and soft compounds seems quite high over the long runs at the moment. Today the teams concentrated less on race pace than usual, as grid position on the Singapore street circuit is very important to maximise chances of success on Sunday. So qualifying tomorrow will be crucial."