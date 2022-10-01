Leclerc sets the pace in truncated final session

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 26.3 degrees C, while the track temperature is 29.2 degrees. Conditions are altogether different yesterday, with the anticipated thunderstorm having arrived in earnest. Although the rain has eased it remains wet... and dark.

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in yesterday's opening session, while Carlos Sainz led the way in the more representative second session.

The day was most noticeable for the number of incidents, though Lance Stroll caused the only red flag of the day.

Marina Bay was always challenging, but these new cars and tyres, not to mention the fact the track hasn't been used since 2019, makes it even more so.

A number of teams have yet to show their hand, most notably Red Bull, while we have yet to see the true worth of the upgrades, particularly those on the McLaren.

Despite the conditions the session starts on time though it is debatable as to how much running there will be.

At Alpine, Alonso and Ocon are on the pitwall chatting, so no sign of them going out anytime soon.

Indeed, the session begins but the lights at the end of the pitlane are red.

As the Safety Car laps the circuit to check conditions it has stopped raining but it remains very wet. And still the clock is ticking.

At 18:18, Race Control announces that the pitlane is "estimated to open at 18:30", thereby leaving just thirty minutes of running.

The pitlane duly opens but there is nobody waiting at the end in anticipation. Indeed, it is several minutes before Gasly breaks the deadlock and heads out.

The rest sit and watch his progress.

As his teammate heads out, Gasly begins his first flying lap, the Frenchman understandably cautious.

Bottas also heads out, followed by Ricciardo and Stroll.

With similar conditions expected this afternoon and possibly tomorrow, this weekend could belong to anyone.

Gasly crosses the line at 2:09.894, by which time there are 11 other drivers on track, among them Hamilton.

As Russell heads out, Bottas feels that Inters could be the way to go.

As Tsunoda posts the second time of the day, a 2:13.851, Verstappen heads out, the first driver to try the Inters.

Despite there being 16 drivers on track, nobody has improved on Gasly's benchmark.

At which point Norris posts a 2:09.642.

As Perez heads out, leaving Leclerc and the Alpines as the only no-shows, Ricciardo goes third, ahead of Schumacher, Magnussen, Albon and Tsunoda.

Latifi spins at Turn 13, as Sainz goes quickest with a 2:08.662 on wets.

Verstappen crosses the line at 2:06.872 but Gasly, now on Inters, improves with a 2:06.115.

Leclerc heads out with 14 minutes remaining, the Monegasque on Inters as many more make the switch to the green-banded rubber.

Verstappen retakes the top spot with a 2:03.272.

At which point the Alpine pair head out.

Latifi is convinced that his spin was down to a steering issue. "I can't drive like this guys," he warns.

Leclerc goes fourth (2:04.616), ahead of Norris, Bottas, Tsunoda.

A 2:03.819 sees Ricciardo go fourth, the Australian posting exactly the same time as Perez.

Sainz goes second with a 2.158.

Schumacher was just heading out when ordered to stop the car, the team having spotted a problem with his right-rear.

A 2:00.983 sees Leclerc go top, but Verstappen responds with a 1:59.456.

Alonso goes third, ahead of Sainz, Gasly, Norris, Perez and Ricciardo.

With 7 minutes remaining, the Mercedes pair are the only drivers yet to post times.

At which point Russell goes 15th with a 2:06.587 on wets.

Leclerc retakes the top spot with a 58.899.

A big, big twitch for Hamilton, but the seven-time champ has it all under control.

Magnussen goes sixth (2.039), the order continually changing as conditions improve.

Hamilton crosses the line at 5.678 on the Inters to go 19th.

"What's this guy doing, honestly," asks a clearly agitated Tsunoda. "This guy" being a certain seven-time world champion who is clearly struggling for grip.

The stewards are investigating Schumacher for an unsafe release.

"My front tyres are wearing just a little bit too much now," reports Verstappen.

Leclerc consolidates his top spot with a 57.782, while Verstappen can only manage a 58.308.

A 1.220 sees Hamilton improve to sixth, while teammate Russell subsequenttly improves to eighth (1.010)

The session ends. Leclerc is quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Stroll, Ocon, Vettel, Russell and Ricciardo.

Magnussen is eleventh, ahead of Hamilton, Gasly, Schumacher, Tsunoda, Norris, Albon, Bottas, Zhou and Latifi.